'Super Dancer 4' Judge Geeta Kapur Finally Clarifies on the Sindoor in Her Viral Pics

Reality show judge and dance choreographer Geeta Kapur has finally opened up on sporting vermilion on her forehead after some pictures of her went viral on social media leading to speculation that she has secretly tied the knot.

About the sindoor, she clarified, “No, I am not married. If I get married, I won’t hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4."

She further shared that it is not for the first time that she has sported vermilion on her forehead. “Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor," Geeta said.

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television on the weekends. Geeta is currently shooting for the show in Daman inside a bio-bubble. Her another show, India’s Best Dancer is also set to return with a second season soon. The online registration have already begun for the show. Alongside Geeta, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora will return as co-judges.

