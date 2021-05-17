'Super Dancer 4' Judge Geeta Kapur is Married? Netizens Curious After Seeing Her Latest Pics

Geeta Kapur has got social media users guessing about her marriage with latest pictures in ethnic wear. As Geeta appeared in a red dress, she also wore some vermilion on her forehead. As it is a mark of a married woman, fans were quick to question whether she has secretly tied the knot.

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television on the weekends. Geeta is currently shooting for the show in Daman inside a bio-bubble. Her another show, India’s Best Dancer is also set to return with a second season soon. The online registration have already begun for the show. Alongside Geeta, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora will return as co-judges.

