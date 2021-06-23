Super Dancer 4: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor As Contestants Pay Tribute

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor will appear as a special guest in this week’s episode of dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The contestants will be performing on the hit movie songs of Neetu and his late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor who died last year. Sony TV has released an Instagram promo which shows the glimpse from the upcoming episode. The promo features contestants paying tribute to the late actor through their performances, and some of them even made Neetu emotional.

The performances also left judges of the show in awe. Choreographer Geeta Kapoor, filmmaker Anurag Basu and actress Shilpa Shetty were seen hugging Neetu when she got teary-eyed by remembering her late husband. The promo also showed one of the child contestants, who is Ranbir Kapoor’s fan, gifting Neetu a collage featuring herself and the actor. Neetu surprised the fan by calling her son Ranbir from the set, and getting him to talk to her.

Earlier, Neetu featured in an episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Even there, the show’s contestants crooned the songs of late Rishi Kapoor’s movies, making Neetu emotional. There were several instances when Neetu couldn’t control her tears. During the episode, singer and judge Neha Kakkar put a ‘kala teeka’ on Neetu. Neetu also gifted Neha a ‘shagun ka lifafa’, saying this is a Hindu ritual to gift an envelope to a newly married woman. Neha had married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020.

Neetu has become active on social media ever since his husband’s death, and occasionally shares throwback pictures and videos to relive her old memories.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year, a day after being admitted to hospital following complaints of breathing difficulties. He had also undergone a successful year-long treatment for leukemia in 2019. His death came as a double shocker as actor Irrfan Khan had passed away the day before.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here