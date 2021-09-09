CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Super Dancer 4: Sanjay Dutt To Dance With Shilpa Shetty For Ganpati Special Episode
Super Dancer 4: Sanjay Dutt To Dance With Shilpa Shetty For Ganpati Special Episode

The special episode with Sanjay Dutt as the guest is expected to be full of fun and excitement.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen entering the stage of Super Dancers Chapter 4 with the idol of Lord Ganesh.

The entire country has started the preparations for Ganesh Utsav. The excitement of this festival can be seen for the next ten days in several states specifically in Maharashtra. Ganesh Utsav is the biggest festival of the state. The actors and actresses of Bollywood and many artists from the TV industry  worship Lord Ganesh at their homes on this occasion every year. This weekend the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi will also be seen on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancers Chapter 4. The team of the show will be seen worshipping Lord Ganesh with actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen entering the stage with the idol of lord Ganesh in his hands for the special episode. Along with judge of the show Shilpa Shetty the entire team will worship Lord Ganesh. The special episode with Sanjay Dutt as the guest is expected to be full of fun and excitement.

In this episode all the contestants of this dance reality show will be performing on the hit songs of Sanjay. The actor will be seen acknowledging the contestants request every now and then. Sanjay will set the mood right on the stage. He will also teach the judges of the show Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, how to walk in his unique style.

Not just this Sanju Baba will also entertain the contestants and the audience with his dance and Shilpa will accompany him in this dance, as the teaser shared by the makers of the show indicates.

This year the Ganesh Utsav is starting on September 10. This festival of devotion and faith starts with Ganesh Chaturthi and its splash remains for the next ten days till Anant Chaturdashi.

first published:September 09, 2021, 11:11 IST