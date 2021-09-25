Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur Dance to Tunes of Manike Mage Hithe

It seems the Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe has even got judges of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 under its magical spell. In an Instagram Reel shared by one of the judges on the show Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the actress was seen dancing to the melodious tunes of the song with choreographer and co-judge Geeta Kapur.

Dressed in pink and purple ghagra and choli, Shilpa was seen matching her steps with Geeta who wore a peacock blue kurta, lehenga, and a green and blue dupatta draped across her shoulder. The duo performed the song sung by Yohani Diloka De Silva in subtle and graceful movements, amping up the emotions of the song. Shilpa accompanied the Reel with a caption that quoted one of Geeta’s iconic compliments which she is often heard delivering in the show. The caption read, “This is what we call’Stupendofantabulouslyfantasmagoricallymagical!’ @geeta_kapurofficial Manike Mage Hithe.”

The Reel shared with Shilpa’s 22.1 million followers has been viewed over 1.2 million times on the social media platform since it was shared earlier on Saturday. The performance has left Shilpa’s fans quite mesmerised as the comments section suggests. One of the fans complimented the dance performance of the Super Dancer Chapter four judges and commented, “So adorable ma’am.” Another user wrote in the comments, “Gorgeous ladies.”

Shilpa looked all set to welcome the festive season with her latest outfit which she wore to the Super Dancer Chapter four’s latest episode which will air on Sony Television tonight. The actress’ costume was inspired by Jaipuri block print art and featured various hues of pink and purple. Sharing the picture of her latest look the actress quoted the Italian haute couture designer Giorgio Armani and wrote, “Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered.”

