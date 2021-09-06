CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan Does Naagin Dance on Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl
1-MIN READ

Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan Does Naagin Dance on Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khana and Geeta Kapoor recreated Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl on Super Dancer 4.

The Sunday episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 saw Farah Khan as a special guest for the Guru-Shishya special episode to mark the occasion of teachers’ day. The filmmaker can be seen shaking her leg with judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra‘s song Desi Girl from the film Dostana, co-starring Abishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The trio along with the hosts and the participants recreated Priyaka’s hook steps. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram also sees them doing the ‘naagin’ dance. Farah did the hook step first, then the others followed her.

Take a look at the video:

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

RELATED NEWS

The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Recently the actress made a comeback in the movies after 10 years with the film Hungama 2. It is a sequel to the comedy film Hungama. She had a lot of hopes for her comeback with this film but Raj Kundra got arrested a few days before the release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 06, 2021, 08:03 IST