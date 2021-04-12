Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Receives Hand Knit Dress from This Contestant's Grandmother

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is judging the fourth season of dance reality show Super Dancers on Sony Television, got emotional on its recent episode. A contestant named Arshiya had thrilled the audience and the judges with her body-bending performance at the final audition round of the show that aired this weekend.

The nine-year-old contestant from Jammu certainly left an impression on the judges as one can see from the teaser released by Sony Television. However, contrary to Arshiya’s power-packed performance, the child’s grandmother had a heartwarming present for Shilpa. Presenting the actress with a pink dress for her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, that she made with her own hands, Arshiya’s grandmother left Shilpa Shetty touched. According to reports, Shilpa promised Arshiya’s grandmother that she would certainly make her daughter wear the dress.

Final auditions mein sab ko apni performance se chaukane aur #Super12 mein apni jagah banane aa rahi hain ARSHIYA. Dekhiye uski thrilling performance #SuperDancerChapter4 mein, aaj raat 8 baje Sony par. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @Pparitosh1 @rithvik_RD pic.twitter.com/oFv7n1a38O— sonytv (@SonyTV) April 10, 2021

Unlike other contestants who showed up for the reality show with their parents, Arshiya had come with her grandmother. The old lady said on the show that her children got busy with their lives and Arshiya was the only one who spends time with her. After the audition round it was revealed that the performance touched Arshiya’s other members of the family and they all came together to celebrate the achievement. The grandmother also said that listening to her speak on how her children did not have time for her, the entire family now comes together to have meals with her.

Being a gymnast, Arshiya has showcased some impressive body-twisting dance steps in her performance last week. The contestant has managed to reach the top 12 of the show. The Super Dancer season four is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Gita Kapur, and director Anurag Basu

Meanwhile, Shilpa also shared her reaction to the range of performances she witnessed in the recent episode of the show.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress shared a clip of various performances by the children and wrote that she was shocked, surprised, amazed, and in awe.

