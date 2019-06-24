Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh

Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode, aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday night.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh
Image courtesy: Sony TV
Loading...

Kolkata's Rupsa Batabyal, a six-year-old who wooed the audience with her expressions, has won Super Dancer - Chapter 3.

Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode, aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday night.

"It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of 'Super Dancer Chapter - 3'. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family," she said in a statement.

WhatsApp Image 2019-06-23 at 22.59.14

The young girl and her 'Super Guru' Nishant Bhatt were awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the channel.

Close on Rupsa's heels was contestant Tejas Verma from Mumbai who was declared the runner-up.

Each finalist was awarded with a certificate of appreciation along with the cheque of Rs 1 lakh each, and the Top 5 finalists, including Gourav Sarwan, Saksham Sharma and Jayshree Gogoi, were awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each from Lotus Herbals.

The grand finale saw the contestants and their gurus perform for one last time on the platform.

WhatsApp Image 2019-06-23 at 22.59.11

Judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapoor along with the hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi also reminisced the show's journey.

Shilpa performed Bharatnatyam for the very first time on television.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram