Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh
Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode, aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday night.
Image courtesy: Sony TV
Kolkata's Rupsa Batabyal, a six-year-old who wooed the audience with her expressions, has won Super Dancer - Chapter 3.
"It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of 'Super Dancer Chapter - 3'. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family," she said in a statement.
The young girl and her 'Super Guru' Nishant Bhatt were awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the channel.
Close on Rupsa's heels was contestant Tejas Verma from Mumbai who was declared the runner-up.
Each finalist was awarded with a certificate of appreciation along with the cheque of Rs 1 lakh each, and the Top 5 finalists, including Gourav Sarwan, Saksham Sharma and Jayshree Gogoi, were awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each from Lotus Herbals.
The grand finale saw the contestants and their gurus perform for one last time on the platform.
Judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapoor along with the hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi also reminisced the show's journey.
Shilpa performed Bharatnatyam for the very first time on television.
