Super Dancer Chapter 4: Special Guest Farah Khan Dances With judge Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and producer-director Farah Khan are very close friends. Both the friends were seen together onscreen after a long time on the sets of dance reality show Super Dance Chapter 4. Farah has shared a video of her dance moves on the stage of the show. In this video Farah is seen dancing with judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor along with hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. The video shared on Instagram by Farah is going viral.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTJ2bz4AOjE/?utm_medium=copy_link

She has written just two words in her caption ‘friends’ reunion’ and this simply describes her bonding with Shilpa Shetty. The fans of both Shilpa and Farah are sharing their love in the comments section. One user wrote, “That’s enjoyment” and another wrote “All together look so beautiful. Love you too”. A number of users have shared their feelings in the form of emoticons. The video has got around 60000 likes so far.

Shilpa remained away from the dance reality show after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in Pornography case but she is slowly coming back to her normal life. Shilpa came back to the show as a judge in the beginning of this month after the short break.

Recently the actress made a comeback in the movies after 10 years with the film ‘Hungama 2’. It is a sequel of the comedy film ‘Hungama’. She had a lot of hopes from her comeback with this film but Raj got arrested a few days before the release of the film. Shilpa made an appeal to all the fans to watch the film but still the arrest had a negative impact on both Shilpa and the film.

