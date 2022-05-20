'Super, Fantastic': Rajinikanth Heaps Praises on Sivakarthikeyan After Watching Don

It is a well-known fact that actor Sivakarthikeyan is an ardent fan of superstar Rajinikanth. Sivakarthikeyan, himself a star in Tamil cinema, has repeatedly expressed his love for Rajini since he started his career in television many years ago.

It appears that the superstar, who rarely fails to praise well-made films and the team that worked on them, has seen Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release, Don, directed by newcomer Cibi Chakaravarthi, who previously worked as an associate to Atlee. And apparently, Rajinikanth has been bowled over by Sivakarthikeyan’s performance in the film.

On May 13, the film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, was released in theatres. While the film is doing well at the box office, Sivakarthikeyan has disclosed that after seeing Don, he received a phone call from superstar Rajinikanth, who heaped praises on him and the film. An elated Sivakarthikeyan said that the superstar said, “Super, super, fantastic. Very good acting. For the last 30 minutes, I couldn’t control my tears.”

Rajinikanth is known to appreciate other actors in the industry and does not hold back while praising them for their performances. Last month, he appreciated Vikram Prabhu for his performance in Taanakkaran, which was released on OTT.

The overjoyed Vikram Prabhu gushed about the appreciation on his social media handle saying, “What a great feeling it is to get a call of appreciation for my performance by Superstar himself. Achieved something I didn’t dare to dream.”

What a great feeling it is to get a call of appreciation for my performance by #Superstar himself🥰 Achieved something I didn’t dare to dream. Guess following your passion creates such wonderful events in life🙌🙏

Also to #Taanakkaran team “Hats off! God Bless!”❤️💪😊 #தமிழ் pic.twitter.com/pbDPzrbWus — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 13, 2022

Don is billed as an out-and-out comic entertainer set in college. Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV’s Sivangi, RJ Vijay, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, and a few other actors play significant roles in the film. Anirudh is returning with Sivakarthikeyan in this film for the seventh time and has already delivered some fantastic songs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.