Super Junior Singer Choi Siwon to Skip MAMA 2021 After Testing Positive for Covid-19

South Korean singer and actor Choi Siwon has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). News of K-pop group Super Junior vocalist contracting the virus was shared on Friday by SM Entertainment. According to a report by Naver, SM Entertainment said in its statement, “Choi Siwon was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of the 10th."

Even though Siwon had received the second vaccination in September, it seems that he could not escape the breakthrough infection. SM Entertainment mentioned in its statement that Siwon had been fully vaccinated and as part of the precautions for his regular entertainment activities, he took a PCR COVID-19 test and received a positive result. The statement issued by the agency added, "Choi Siwon immediately stopped all schedules and is self-isolating, and will not be able to attend '2021 MAMA', which was scheduled to appear as a presenter on the 11th.”

Fans of Super Junior will not be able to see the 35-year-old artist at one of the most-awaited events of the Korean entertainment industry. Soon after this development, other members of Super Junior: Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun were also tested for the virus.

Label SJ which is the record label created for Super Junior by SM Entertainment also informed the public regarding the COVID-19 tests of the rest of the members. According to Soompi, the statement read, “Hello, this is Label SJ. Except for Choi Siwon, all Super Junior members tested negative for COVID-19. All members of Super Junior have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19, and we will continue to strive for the health and safety of artists through regular pre-emptive tests. We would like to deeply express our deep gratitude to the fans who were worried and were waiting.”

Besides being a singer, Siwon has also acted in several Korean dramas and movies.

