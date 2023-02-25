After winning season two of Cooku with Comali, Sivaangi Krishnakumar has been soaking up the acclaim and accolades. She now has a massive 5.2 million following on Instagram. She is a talented actress, who has acted in a few Tamil films like Don and Kasethan Kadavulada in addition to being a vocalist and comedian. Lately, the actress has dropped some amazing pictures with her casual wear look.

In her new attire, she is giving major airport look goals. Sivaangi donned denim jeans with a white tank top. She kept her dress simple and cool and opted for minimal makeup. Her fans flocked to her comment section and praised her look. A user wrote “ Smarty! Uff you look so good.” Another wrote, “Cook na Summava.”

Sivaangi Krishnakumar shared her incredible weight loss journey via her Instagram stories. She compared two pictures of herself from 2015 and 2022 and wrote “Lost a lot of weight from being around 65 kgs to 55 to 58 over the years!! Still trying to get fit… but which one is better, according to you?” Her recent Instagram posts encourage people attempting to lose weight and get in shape, but the Instagram story is no longer viewable. She has posted numerous images of herself wearing both Asian and Western clothing. In these photos, she appears beautiful and in great shape.

A few of her followers have also praised her inspirational weight reduction journey in the comments. After seeing her on Cooku With Comali, Sivakarthikeyan hired her in his upcoming Tamil film Don. She also played a significant part in the remake of the iconic 1972 film Anand, Kasethan Kadavulada. Shiva and Priya Anand play the main roles in the movie.

Recently, Sivaangi and Mithun Eshwar performed the Malayalam single Saaya. Mithun Eshwar provided the single Saaya’s music. Manu Manjith wrote the song’s lyrics. The seventh season of Super Singer marked her TV début. In Cooku with Comali 2, she displayed her innocence, vocal prowess, and sense of humour. Additionally, she made a music album, which led to more lucrative offers.

