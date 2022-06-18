Super Singer Anchor Ma Ka Pa Anand’s Assets Will Blow Your Mind

Ma Ka Pa Anand is one of the popular television anchors in Tamil industry. He struck a chord with the audiences as the anchor of the popular shows like Super Singer, Cinema Kaaram Coffee, Athu Ithu Ethu, Kings of Dance and KPY Champions. Anand entered the Tamil television industry after working with Radio Mirchi in Dubai for six years.

Recently, there are some speculations making rounds on social media about the assets of the popular television host. It is being said that Ma Ka Pa Anand has total assets worth 4 to 5 million US Dollars, which is estimated to be Rs 31 to Rs 39 crore.

Last year, there were also some similar reports about the remuneration

Anand got for one episode. In November last year a few reports claimed that Ma Ka Pa Anand got Rs 1 lakh for hosting one episode of any TV show.

Whatever be the rumours in the industry about Anand’s wealth, but the popular actor and TV presenter had a humble beginning. He made his debut in acting with 2014 movie Vanavarayan Vallavarayan. However, the television programmes, especially the singing and comedy reality shows, made him popular.

Talking about films, he has worked in Navarasa Thilagam, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and others. As of now, he is hosting Super Singer and Start Music shows on Vijay TV. Makapa also has a Youtube channel in which he keeps sharing several entertaining and informative videos.

