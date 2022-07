Super Singer fame Aajeedh Khalique has announced on Instagram that he has purchased a new true-blue Skoda Slavia. The singer has shared a series of pictures with his new car and we can say that Aajeedh is one happy man.

Aajeedh has also penned a note to express his excitement. The singer said, “Welcome home. After a few test drives, I went with Skoda Slavia and I am in love with it.” The singer added that fans must check his “full vlog is on my YouTube channel. Do check it out.”