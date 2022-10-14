Super Singer Fame Ajay Krishna, Wife Prathimma Jessy Expecting Baby Soon

Famous Kollywood playback singer Ajay Krishna recently rang in his 31st birthday on October 13. Although birthdays are indeed special for everyone, this year, Ajay’s birthday seems to be extra special, not only for him but also for his fans. Choosing the perfect date to share the happy announcement with the world, Ajay’s wife Prathimma Jessy revealed that the couple is expecting their first child soon.

Prathimma dropped a string of adorable pictures, flaunting her baby bump. Along with the clicks, she also penned an emotional note, calling Ajay, “the best” in all fields of his personal and professional life.

“A very very Happy Birthday to the BEST singer I saw on television, to the BEST boyfriend, to the BEST fiancé, and to the BEST husband. You constantly make me feel that you’re the BEST decision I’d ever taken and always cared to give me only the BEST and such a dreamy life I could ever ask for,” captioned Prathimma.

“Together let’s be the BESTEST MUM & DAD. Couldn’t resist sharing this happy news with everyone on a better occasion than my better half’s birthday!! Love you for eternity. Super excited about our new phase of life. Seeking everyone’s blessings as we enter into a new phase of life,” she added.

The lovely pregnancy shoot captured the power couple in different poses, looking, oh-so-in love. Ajay and Prathimma twinned in printed attire. While Ajay was dressed in a casual black-and-white printed collared shirt with a pair of black jeans, his wife sported a body-hugging dress having horizontal black-and-white prints.

The duo was seen with all smiles with Ajay planting a kiss on his wife’s baby bump affectionately. He also gave a peck on her forehead, cradling Pratimma’s baby bump lovingly.

No sooner than the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans showered Ajay and Prathimma with congratulatory messages. “Yaaaaaaay… so damn happy for you and anna. Congratulations” gushed one user. “Thisssssss issss wwooowww… congratulations guyyyysssss,” mentioned another.

Talking about the couple, Ajay and Prathimma tied the nuptial knot on May 17 this year following both Christian and Tamil traditions. After the marriage ceremony, the pair also hosted a large reception party for their family and friends. Ajay and Prathimma also participated in the Vijay TV reality show Mr. & Mrs. Chinnathirai. However, they quit the show due to personal reasons.

Ajay gained stardom by participating in the singing show Super Singer on Vijay TV. He became a playback singer, later lending his voice to several movies. He is quite active on YouTube, uploading his new songs on his channel.

