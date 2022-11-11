Super Singer Fame Priyanka NK Looks Unrecognisable In These Glamourous Pics

After starting her singing career with Vijay TV’s Super Singer Junior 2, Priyanka NK has now carved a niche for herself in the Tamil music industry. Over the years, the singer has cultivated a huge fanbase on social media as well. A young Priyanka, who commenced her journey with the singing reality show back in 2009, recently took the social media by surprise after sharing a string of glamourous photos, looking unrecognisable.

A few days ago, Priyanka NK shared two photos of herself rocking a traditional look on Instagram. In the pictures, the 25-year-old sported a black floral-printed Anarkali dress, featuring sheer sleeves, with hints of red and brown. She complimented her outfit with a dewy look, comprising nude makeup and kohled eyes. Open curly tresses in a mid-parted hairdo completed her glammed-up look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka NK (@priyankank)



In another set of photos, Priyanka donned a printed brown saree with a contrasting long-sleeved blouse. The Super Singer fame let her ethereal saree do the talking as she paired it with minimal accessories, which included two rings. She flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera in nude makeup with smokey eyes and filled brows.

Priyanka also hinted at an upcoming project in the caption of her post, which read, “Something’s cooking..stay tuned!”

Check out Priyanka NK’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka NK (@priyankank)



Meanwhile, Priyanka NK is currently all pumped up for a live concert with renowned music composer Harris Jayaraj in Malaysia. In an Instagram post, the Mirchi Music Award-winning singer announced that she will be performing at the concert, which is held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, in Kuala Lumpur on January 21, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka NK (@priyankank)



“Hello, Malaysia! So happy to announce that I’m gonna be a part of @jharrisjayaraj sir’s live concert. Come, Let’s all have a great time there! Harris Jayaraj | Live at Kuala Lumpur,” shared Priyanka.

Read all the Latest Movies News here