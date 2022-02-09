Super Update on Dhanush's Role in Brother Selvaraghavan Directorial Nane Varuven

Dhanush, besides shooting for a series of projects, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maaran, which is slated to hit theatres this month.

Among his multiple promising projects, one is Selvaraghavan directorial Naane Varuven, which commenced its new schedule on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an update on Dhanush’s role has also surfaced on the internet. Reports suggest that Dhanush will essay a dual role in his brother’s film.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Selvaraghavan had a massive update regarding Naane Varuven. The director shared a selfie with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and announced that the entire music album had been finished.

The film features Indhuja Ravichander as the female lead. Dhanush is reuniting with his brother after almost a decade. Previously, the duo worked together on Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

The makers released the first look poster from the film in October and it had received a good response from the fans.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Dhanush will be seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man by Russo Brothers. The film ensembles the cast of some of the biggest names like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first climax of the film and Dhanush’s absence from the climax has come as a huge shock and disappointment to his fans. The masses were eagerly waiting for Dhanush’s look in the film. The action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is set to stream on Netflix from July 2022. Meanwhile, the actor also has Venky Atluri’s Sir Underworld.

The last three Dhanush-starrers have been released on OTT. The actor’s Karnan is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Ray are streaming on Netflix.

