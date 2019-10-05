Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Superhero Film Directors React to Martin Socrsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment

Scorsese said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Superhero Film Directors React to Martin Socrsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment
Image of Martin Scorsese, James Gunn, courtesy of Instagram

Legendary filmmaker Martin Socrsese is not a fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he feels the movies don't serve the purpose of cinema and are rather a theme park adventure.

Scorsese said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," the director told Empire magazine.

Filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon, who have been at the helm of various MCU projects, reacted to Scoresese's comments.

"I was outraged when people picketed 'The Last Temptation of Christ' without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," Gunn posted on Twitter.

"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contributions to cinema, and can't wait to see 'The Irishman'," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director added.

Whedon, who has worked on "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron", also took to the microblogging site to express his displeasure over the veteran filmmaker's remarks.

"I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but...," he tweeted alongside a link to Scorsese's interview.

"Well there's a reason why 'I'm always angry'," he added.

Peter Ramsey, director of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", said Scorsese is a "God", but "Marvel movies are fun and good. Chill.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram