Superhero Team-up at TIFF as Captain America and Batman Get Snapped Together

When you're a comic book fan, there's a different way to look at the world around you. This different vision has grown massively in the golden age of comic book movies. As the superhero film industry grows, so do the actors who are a part of it.

Fans were excited when Chris Evans, popularly known for suiting up as Captain America was spotted having a conversation with Robert Pattinson, the newest Batman. That's not all. The two also clicked a picture with Taika Waititi who is known for having directed Thor: Ragnarok and will be directing Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, Waititi has also played a comic book character. He appeared as the Kronan alien named Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. So while some fans saw Waititi, Evans, and Pattinson click a picture together, comic book fans saw the ultimate hero team-up.

Evans was at the TIFF to attend the premiere of his film Knives Out while Pattinson attended the premiere of his film The Lighthouse. Waititi was at the festival for his directorial film Jojo Rabbit in which Waititi also plays the character of Hitler.

Seeing Evans and Pattinson together as Captain America and Batman is interesting as the two have been known to be close allies in the comics often. The two were seen teaming up in John Byrne's Batman Elseworlds comic in 1997. Even in Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers in 2003, Batman and Captain America were seen working together while the rest of the Avengers and the Justice League went toe to toe with each other. In that case, if Batman and Captain America do team up on the big screen someday, it would be interesting to see Evans and Pattinson work together.

