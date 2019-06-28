Superman Actor Henry Cavill to Play Sherlock Holmes in New Movie, Deets Inside

Henry Cavill, known for playing the DC superhero Superman since 2013's Man of Steel, has joined the cast of Enola Holmes and will play the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to reveal the casting news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill, will essay the role of the older brother of aspiring detective Enola, who is being portrayed by Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Enola's mother in the film based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Notably, Enola Holmes first features in the 2006 novel The Case of the Missing Marquess and is Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' younger sister, who is "a highly capable detective in her own right."

The script for the film was written by Jack Thorne d involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being produced by Legendary with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown, via the duo's PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Cavill was last seen against Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and recently wrapped shooting The Witcher, a monster fantasy series for Netflix.

