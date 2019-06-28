Superman Actor Henry Cavill to Play Sherlock Holmes in New Movie, Deets Inside
Cavill was last seen against Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' and recently wrapped shooting 'The Witcher', a monster fantasy series for Netflix.
Image Courtesy: Batman v Superman/ Instagram
Henry Cavill, known for playing the DC superhero Superman since 2013's Man of Steel, has joined the cast of Enola Holmes and will play the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.
Entertainment Weekly was the first to reveal the casting news.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill, will essay the role of the older brother of aspiring detective Enola, who is being portrayed by Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.
Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Enola's mother in the film based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.
Notably, Enola Holmes first features in the 2006 novel The Case of the Missing Marquess and is Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' younger sister, who is "a highly capable detective in her own right."
The script for the film was written by Jack Thorne d involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is being produced by Legendary with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown, via the duo's PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.
Cavill was last seen against Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and recently wrapped shooting The Witcher, a monster fantasy series for Netflix.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Excited Response to Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Leaves Him All Hearts
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- 'What Does a Bowler Need to do?' Twitter Pours Ire as Kohli Gets Man of Match Over Shami
- Tesco Product with 5-Digit Expiry Date Went Viral on Twitter, Here's What the Store Had to Say
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s