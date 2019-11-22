Superman Star Henry Cavill Reveals He Lost James Bond to Daniel Craig for Being 'Little Chubby'

Fans of Henry Cavill are familiar with the fact that the actor was not always the fit and well-built man that he currently is. Henry's chubby appearance which is well known among his fans once cost him the role of James Bond in Casino Royale.

In an interview with Cinema Blend Henry revealed that he had auditioned for the role where the director called him out for his physique. Cavill said, "I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better."

It was also revealed that despite his comments Martin Campbell did believe Cavill to be a suitable candidate for the role. Nevertheless, it eventually went to Daniel Craig as the producers preferred him for being older. This was not the only role that Cavill missed out on because of his age.

Henry was also considered for the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series. When talks about the film initiated, Stephenie Meyer who wrote the novel series called Cavill the perfect Edward Cullen. Unfortunately by the time the film began its casting process, Cavill was considered too old for the role and it eventually went to Robert Pattinson.

Nevertheless, it seems that things have worked out for Henry Cavill. The actor has so far appeared twice as a spy in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Mission Impossible: Fallout. He is currently appearing as Geralt of Rivia on the web series titled The Witcher. He will next be appearing as Sherlock Holmes in the live-action adaptation of Enola Holmes. Apart from that, the actor recently expressed his interest in wanting to return to the big screen as Superman in the future.

