1-min read

Supernatural Renewed For Season 14, Winchester Brothers Set To Return

The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Supernatural Renewed For Season 14, Winchester Brothers Set To Return
(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime)
Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will continue their "family business" as the Winchester brothers, who save people and hunt things, on the long-running show Supernatural.

The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday, reports variety.com.

The renewed series are: Arrow (Season 7), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4), The Flash (Season 5), Jane the Virgin (Season 5), Riverdale (Season 3), Supergirl (Season 4), and Supernatural (Season 14).

"Thanks #SPNFamily! Looks like y'all are gonna be seeing a bit more of the Winchester brothers. #Supernatural #season14," tweeted Padalecki, who plays the role of Sam Winchester on "Supernatural", which is aired on AXN in India.





(With IANS inputs)

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

