Supernatural Renewed For Season 14, Winchester Brothers Set To Return
The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday
(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime)
Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will continue their "family business" as the Winchester brothers, who save people and hunt things, on the long-running show Supernatural.
The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday, reports variety.com.
The renewed series are: Arrow (Season 7), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4), The Flash (Season 5), Jane the Virgin (Season 5), Riverdale (Season 3), Supergirl (Season 4), and Supernatural (Season 14).
"Thanks #SPNFamily! Looks like y'all are gonna be seeing a bit more of the Winchester brothers. #Supernatural #season14," tweeted Padalecki, who plays the role of Sam Winchester on "Supernatural", which is aired on AXN in India.
(With IANS inputs)
