Supernatural Renewed For Season 14, Winchester Brothers Set To Return

Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will continue their "family business" as the Winchester brothers, who save people and hunt things, on the long-running show Supernatural.The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday, reports variety.com.The renewed series are: Arrow (Season 7), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4), The Flash (Season 5), Jane the Virgin (Season 5), Riverdale (Season 3), Supergirl (Season 4), and Supernatural (Season 14)."Thanks #SPNFamily! Looks like y'all are gonna be seeing a bit more of the Winchester brothers. #Supernatural #season14," tweeted Padalecki, who plays the role of Sam Winchester on "Supernatural", which is aired on AXN in India.(With IANS inputs)