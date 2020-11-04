Supernatural Thriller Series With 'Bodyguard' Director In Works At Amazon

Los Angeles: Amazon Studios has ordered “The Rig”, a supernatural thriller series from John Strickland, director of action series like “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard”. Strickland will direct the six-part show and will also executive produce with Derek Wax, reported Deadline.

“The Rig” will be the first Amazon Original filmed exclusively in Scotland. The show comes from upcoming writer David Macpherson and British shingle Wild Mercury Productions, which has credits including “Troy: Fall of a City” and “Humans” season three.

The story revolves around a crew which is due to return to the mainland and how a mysterious and all-enveloping fog cuts them off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As they try to discover the cause behind the phenomenon, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. Cast is currently being confirmed for the series, which is set on board the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the North Sea waters. Meg Salter and Matthew Jacobs Morgan will serve as writers.

The shoot will begin in Edinburgh.