Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Alma Mater Marred in Controversy Over Principal

Nainital’s prestigious Sherwood College witnessed police deployment on its campus on Saturday noon following an Uttarakhand High Court order. The court directed police to provide security to newly appointed interim Principal Peter Emanuel even as suspended principal Amandeep Sandhu refused to step down.

Administered by the Diocese of Agra, Sherwood College was founded in 1869 in the lake resort Nainital. The College has had a rich history of shaping students since the 19th century and many of them did well in various fields. College’s alumni include names like Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Dilip Tahil, war hero Field Marshal Manik Shaw, Major Somnath Sharma, sports personality Raymond Whiteside among others.

The fresh controversy triggered after principal Amandeep Sandhu was suspended earlier in October over some allegations including financial irregularity which Sandhu has refuted. The management appointed Peter Emanuel as an interim principal who was formerly with St. Joseph’s College.

On Saturday noon interim principal reached the school campus with the police. They kept on waiting for Sandhu who allegedly locked his room. After waiting for more than four hours, all went back.

“There were some complaints against Amandeep Sandhu, therefore management took a decision. We will follow legal steps,” Amit Singh, advisor, Diocese of Agra, told News18.

Sandhu said he will seek legal advice.

“This (removal) is a conspiracy against me. Four Bishops are already fighting a legal battle in court seeking ownership,” said Sandhu as he refused to give up.

Sherwood College hit headlines first in June 2016 after the Diocese of Agra and Diocese of Lucknow locked horns over the ownership of the college. Meanwhile, police official Vijay Mehta said the staff of the school did not let the new principal enter (in the principal’s room). The official said police will act as per the court’s direction.

(With inputs from Virendra Bisht)