Superstar Among Stars: Karnataka’s Govt School Student Satellite to be Named After Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, a star in his own right, will soon find a mention among the stars in the sky. A group of young government school students, who are involved in building a satellite that will soon be launched with the help of India’s premier space research organisation ISRO, are renaming their creation ‘Satellite Puneeth’.

Named KGS3Sat, the Karnataka Government School Students’ Satellite Project is being renamed to posthumously honour the popular actor from down south. It is being developed by students at the cost of Rs 1.90 crore and, once completed, will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Apart from posthumously honouring the actor with the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ on Karnataka Rajyotsava (Statehood) Day, the state government feels that the satellite is a befitting tribute for the actor who died of a heart attack on October 29 last year.

‘Satellite Puneeth’, made by these aspiring astronauts and astrophysicists, is part of a larger satellite launch programme inaugurated as part of India’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ or the 75th Independence Day celebrations. State higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said it will be launched into orbit between November 5 and December 31.

“The response to this satellite programme has been phenomenal,” said the minister. “School and college students will be involved in several state and zonal level competitions, but only a select 1,000 students will be shortlisted to be part of this satellite building mission. They will be taken to the ISRO launch station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for the final launch,” he added.

Narayan further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of 75 satellites by students across India and KGS3Sat will be one of Karnataka’s noteworthy contributions by the student community.

“It will also be the first satellite to be launched under the prime minister’s initiative,” Narayan told News18.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the ground station of the project located at the Malleswaram Government School in Bengaluru. While the process of screening probable candidates for the satellite programme is in motion, an impressed chief minister has assured that if the school was prepared to design and develop a bigger satellite, the state government was willing to bear the expenses and extend all cooperation.

The satellite will weigh 1.5 kg and be one of the 75 satellites to be launched by the PM.

“A few years ago, any satellite would have weighed a minimum of 50 kg and the project would have cost about Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore. But, the advancement in technology has made it possible to reduce the satellite’s weight to just 1.5 kg and cost has been reduced to Rs 1.9 crore,” Narayan added.

The students will undergo rigorous training both offline and online. They will be familiarised with aspects of satellite payload, introduction to nanosatellites, visiting scientific institutions located in Bengaluru, interaction with top scientists, training at the ground station, publication of required books and journals and, finally, visiting Sriharikota during the launch of the satellite. The tutorial models for the students will be in Kannada and English and, in addition, web links of required content will be provided and classes will begin soon.

