Superstar Balakrishna Makes Surprise Visit to Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger' Sets

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for the sports action thriller “Liger". The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and stars Ananya Panday as well. The shoot has resumed in Goa after a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The members of the cast were surprised when Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna made a sudden visit to the sets. Puri Connects, a production house founded by Puri Jagannadh and actor Charmee Kaur, shared a picture featuring Balakrishna from the sets.

“A legendary visit to Liger sets at Goa. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu made a surprise visit to the sets of Liger today & blessed the team with high spirits,” Puri Connects tweeted, sharing a picture wherein Balakrishna, Charmee Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh posed together.

Vijay Deverakonda also tweeted the same picture with the caption “Jai Balayya”. Balakrishna is popular as Balayya in the South. All four of them were clicked giving thumbs up.

Balakrishna has appeared in more than 100 Telugu films in his career. Son of late actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N.T.R. Rama Rao, Balakrishna entered electoral politics in 2014 and has been the MLA from Hindupur assembly constituency in Anantapur district since then.

The 61-year-old will be next seen in the action film Akhanda, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth are in lead roles in the movie. His last major film was the action flick Ruler. The 2019 movie was directed by K.S. Ravikumar, and featured Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan. Upon release, Ruler was panned by critics and also failed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is looking to finish Liger’s shoot, which was delayed due to Covid-19. The film was earlier scheduled to release this month, but the makers are now eying an early 2022 release.

