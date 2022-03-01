Superstar Chiranjeevi's First Look From Bholaa Shankar Out. Fans Overjoyed

Superstar Chiranjeevi has treated his fans with the first look of his character in his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar. As promised earlier, he has shared the motion picture of his first look on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In the motion poster, the actor is seen sitting on the bumper of a jeep. He is seen sporting a chain designed with an emblem of Lord Shiva’s trident. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role of Shankar in the action drama.

The makers chose the occasion of Mahashivratri to release the first look of Chiranjeevi from the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. In the poster, Chiranjeevi has black sunglasses on. The makers are promoting the poster with the hashtag Vibe of Bholaa.

Bholaa Shankar marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. While Keerthy Suresh will be playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, Tamannaah will be essaying his love interest.

The film has been bankrolled by producer Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials. It has already completed three schedules and is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer for Bholaa Shankar and Dudley is doing the cinematography. The dialogues have been written by Thirupathi Mamidala. The film will be released in theatres this year.

Apart from Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi’s other projects include Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. In this film, Chiranjeevi will be seen doing the title character alongside Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya will hit the theatres on April 29. Chiranjeevi also has Mohan Raja’s Godfather lined up for release in 2022.

