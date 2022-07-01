Superstar Kamal Haasan Receives UAE’s Prestigious Golden Visa

Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of his latest film, Vikram, which has emerged as one of the most successful films in Tamil cinema. The action flick has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office. Vikram has received tremendous response in international markets as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that Vikram has now become the highest-grossing Tamil movie in UAE.

#Vikram is now Highest Grossing Kollywood movie in UK/UAE/Singapore & Kerala and most importantly Highest Grossing and Highest Share movie in TAMILNADU#IndustryHitVikram#KamalHaasan#VikramAllTimeRecord — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2022

Now it has emerged that Kamal Haasan has been granted UAE’s prestigious 10-year golden visa after the great box office success of his film in the middle-eastern nation. If reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan was recommended by the UAE government to receive the golden visa before the pandemic as well. However, Haasan couldn’t receive the honour due to the restrictions related to the pandemic.

#UAE’s prestigious 10-year #GoldenVisa given to #KamalHaasan. @ikamalhaasan was one of the first to be recommended for it, but due to pandemic and his busy shooting schedule he could not go. pic.twitter.com/fmNemyx1ZG — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2022

Several distinguished members of the South film industry like R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya and Prithviraj have been granted this coveted visa in the past. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have also been given the golden visa by the UAE administration.

When it comes to the box office collections, Vikram doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon. Reportedly, Vikram surpassed Rajinikanth’s Enthiran to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in the United Kingdom. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is worth noting that Vikram has also emerged as the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

Haasan’s Vikram has minted Rs 172 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and has broken the box office record set by Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. Trade analysts believe that Vikram is well on its way to collecting more than Rs 500 crore globally. Vikram will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

