Superstar Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya Meet and Console Mahesh Babu

Superstar Krishna Funeral: Telugu stars Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya and Jr NTR were among the many stars who attended the funeral of legendary actor and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna. Videos and pictures of the actors making their way to the last rites surfaced online. The mortal remains of the legendary actor were taken to his residence in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

Vijay was among the first ones to make his way to the funeral. The actor met with Mahesh Babu and offered his condolences before he offered his last respects to the mortal remains of Krishna. Fans would remember that one of Vijay’s last public interactions with Krishna was back in September when he offered his condolences to him after the death of his wife, Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi.

Another video showed Pushpa actor Allu Arjun making his way to the funeral. The actor greeted Mahesh, giving him a hug and offering his last respects to Krishna. He then joined Mahesh’s family and mourned. Earlier in the day, Bunny took to Twitter and paid his tribute to the veteran actor.

“Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words . A true Superstar by all means . My deepest condolences to his family , well wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Also spotted at the funeral was RRR actor Jr NTR. He also offered his condolences to Mahesh’s family. Naga Chaitanya was also spotted at the funeral, paying his respects to Krishna.

.@tarak9999 Pays His Respect To Super Star Krishna Garu #RIPKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/YPkDvrVpLX— NTR - KING OF MASS (@KingJrNTR) November 15, 2022

Krishna passed away on Tuesday, November 15. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, actor Mahesh Babu and their family. In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."

