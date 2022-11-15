Superstar Krishna Funeral: Mahesh Babu Breaks Down As Last Rites Commences, Pawan Kalyan Consoles Him

Actor Mahesh Babu was visibly emotional at his father, Telugu superstar Krishna’s funeral. The mortal remains of the legendary actor were taken to his residence in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, where family, friends, stars from the Telugu industry, and fans are paying their last respects. In a video that surfaced online, a grief-struck and emotional Mahesh Babu was spotted meeting several people, including Pawan Kalyan, who have come to offer their last respects.

In the video, Mahesh Babu was seen hugging a mourner. The actor hugged him and was seen breaking down. In another video, Pawan Kalyan was seen making his way to Mahesh, giving him a hug, and offering his prayers. He was also seen paying his last respects to the veteran actor.

Anna Nv edusthunte naku edupu vasthundhi anna #SuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/zlLsc3ZFyv— Guntupalli (@YCP175) November 15, 2022

At the time of reporting, it was also said that Adivi Sesh and Venkatesh Daggubati made their way to the funeral to offer their last respects.

Krishna passed away on Tuesday, November 15. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, actor Mahesh Babu and their family. In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."

Following the heartbreaking news of his demise, several Telugu stars paid their tributes to Krishna. From Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi, several stars took to Twitter and remembered him.

