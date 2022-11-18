Superstar Krishna’s Chinna Karma Held At Mahesh Babu’s House; See Pictures

Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna, the father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, breathed his last on Tuesday, November 15 at Hyderabad’s Continental Hospital. The veteran actor was 79 when he passed away following a cardiac arrest. His Chinna Karma (last rites) was held at Mahesh Babu’s house on Thursday and the pictures of this ritual are being shared on Twitter. Mahesh Babu and his other family members paid their last respects to Krishna.

Super Star Krishna Garu Chinna Karma Gallery Set 1 #SuperStarKrishna#SSK Lives on

The news of Krishna’s death left the Telugu film industry in shock. It’s been a tragic year for Mahesh Babu, who is faced with the third death of a family member. His brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January. It was followed by the death of his mother Indira Devi, who died in September.

To celebrate the legacy of his father, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has decided to build a memorial within the Padmalaya studios. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu wishes to construct a museum akin to the National Museum of Cinema in Mumbai.

According to reports, this memorial is going to have all the posters of films starring Krishna, appreciation letters, National Awards and Medals. The studio entrance will also have a huge statue of Krishna.

Krishna has left behind a legacy of successful films like the National Award-winning movie Pandanti Kapuram which was released in 1972. Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Simhasanam, and Anna Thammudu are among some of the other projects that cemented Krishna’s position in the Telugu film industry. He was also conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Cinema in 2009.

Krishna is survived by his four children, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshani. Social media was filled with condolence messages from his fans and renowned actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Rana Daggubati, and others.

