Superstar Mammootty Drives 2300 KM From Sydney To Canberra And Melbourne

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is one of the most accomplished actors in the South. The Anubhavangal Paalichakal star is somebody, who can fit in any role and do complete justice and his filmography speaks volumes about it. However, did you know that Mammootty is also a great driver? Especially the one for long distances.

Mammootty is in Australia with his family these days. And he drove 2300 km without break from Sydney to Canberra and Melbourne before heading to Tasmania.

Isn’t it unbelievable? But yes, Mammootty was driving his dear friend’s car. His friend Robert shared the video on his Facebook page. Let’s have a look at the video-

In the video, the star enjoyed the ride amid rain, green bushes and tall trees. Mammootty was accompanied by his wife Sulphath, Robert, and Mammooka’s best friend Rajasekharan. On the career front, in 1971, Mammootty made his acting debut in the Malayalam movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He was not to perform in his first shot, per the instruction of the movie’s director, KS Sethumadhavan. Yes, the actor pleaded with the director to give him a chance, but when he did, his first attempt fell short of impressing KS Sethumadhavan.

According to reports, Mammootty also said that his performance in Anubhavangal Paalichakal turned him into a celebrity in his hometown and later paved the way for him to portray several iconic roles that propelled him into prominence.

The megastar is reportedly planning to make a comeback to Tamil films with M Manikandan’s upcoming project. By 2023, Mammootty intends to begin filming on Bilal, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to his 2007 feature Big B, directed by Amal Neerad. Mammootty’s upcoming films, Christopher by B. Unnikrishnan and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam by Lijo Jose Pellissery, are currently being prepared for release.

The actor has finished filming the social drama Kaathal: The Core with Jyothika, which is being directed by renowned director Joe Baby. On November 12, the eagerly anticipated project’s first-look poster is expected to be unveiled.

