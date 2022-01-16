Superstar Mammootty Tests Positive for Covid-19, Shares Health Update on Social Media

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive and took to social media to share his health update with his fans and well-wishers. His Twitter post read, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise ‘CBI 5’ directed by K. Madhu has been suspended. CBI 5 is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit. Mammootty played the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in ‘CBI 5’. The film has an impressive star cast comprising, among others, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Recently, the fans of Mammootty were shocked and at the same time elated after seeing a photograph of their favourite actor with his college friends. The picture is said to be from a reunion function at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, from where Mammootty took his B.A. graduation degree. In the picture going viral on social media, the actor looks stunning in a mundu and printed t-shirt with his usual flair for fashion.

His fans could not help but share on social media their appreciation for how young and fit he looks at the age of 70.

70 year old #Mammootty met his college friends. (1972 batch) Maharaja College, Ernakulam.. pic.twitter.com/EYfMdaI4Qh— Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) January 10, 2022

Speaking of his educational background, the actor has completed his B. A degree from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, and pursued LLB from Government Law College in Ernakulam. As a junior artist, he made his acting debut with Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which was released in 1971.

Furthermore, in 2022, Mammootty has a lot of projects. Among them are Bheeshma Parvam directed by Amal Neerad, Puzhu by Ratheena PT, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam by Lijo Jose.

(With IANS inputs)

