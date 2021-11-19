Prabhu Deva to Return to Big Screen After 2 Years With This Film

A piece of good news for the fans of Prabhu Deva. Star choreographer-actor-director will soon be seen on the silver screen as he plans to return after two years with Ashish Dubey’s directorial Journey.

Reports say that the shooting of the film will start next year, in the middle of 2022, and most of the shoot will take place in different parts of Agra and Europe.

Touted to be a deeply emotional love story, the film will be co-produced by Anjum Rizvi under his film banner Mad Film Entertainment, Stag Films Entertainment, and Ashish Dubey.

Talking about Prabhu Deva, he has left his imprint from Bollywood to the South. And not only from north India to south India, but people of the east and the west of the country also admire his dancing skills.

It is said that Prabhu Deva inherited dancing skills from his father, Mugur Sundar, who is a well-known name in the south. His father has choreographed over 10,000 dance sequences. After seeing Prabhu Deva’s passion for dancing, his father trained him in Bharatanatyam and Western dance.

Prabhu Deva has choreographed several big stars in the film industry. He has been given the National Film Award for Best Choreographer twice. He has a huge fan base in Bollywood as well as in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries.

The ace choreographer stepped into the field of direction with Wanted starring Salman Khan in the lead. The film was a tremendous hit at the box office.

With the film, Prabhu Deva took the career of superstar Salman Khan to new heights. This film is considered to be the turning point of his career. Ayesha Takia played the female lead in the film, while Boney Kapoor was its producer.

Apart from this, Prabhu Deva made many action films including Rowdy Rathore, Action Jackson, and Dabangg-3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.