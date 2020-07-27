Superstar Rajinikanth Fined By Chennai Police For Not Wearing Seatbelt?

Superstar Rajinikanth has found himself in the midst of a legal soup, according to recent reports. The star, whose recent pictures driving a swanky Lamborghini car went viral recently, was stopped by the Chennai police for not wearing the seatbelt last month.

According to a report in India TV, Rajinikanth was stopped and challaned a sum of Rs 100 on June 26 for not wearing seatbelt. According to the publication, the sum is still due to be paid.

Recently a viral image of the actor holding the steering wheel of a Lamborghini, while wearing a face mask went viral on microblogging site Twitter. Soon after the star's picture with his daughter Soundarya and family in front of the said car started doing rounds on social media.

However, he found himself in the middle of a controversy after many people wondered if he had obtained an E-pass for his travel to his Kelambakkam farmhouse, as is the norm since the Covid-19 pandemic. A screen-shot of an E-pass allegedly issued by the star started doing rounds on social media, where the reason of travel was stated as "medical emergency," which probed fans to ask what the emergency was. However, it has not been confirmed if the E-pass is genuine.

On the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film was eyeing a Diwali 2020 but has been pushed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.