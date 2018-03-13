GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Superstar Rajinikanth Says That He Is Not A Full-Time Politician

Rajinikanth was replying to a question by reporters about barbs by actor-politician Kamal Haasan that he was not speaking up on political issues.

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Superstar Rajinikanth Says That He Is Not A Full-Time Politician
Rajinikanth after unveiling a statue of MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Megastar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he has still not become a full-time politician and his ongoing spiritual trip to the Himalayas was to "realise oneself".

"Still I have not become a full-time politician. I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)," he told reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, where he will do meditation for a few days.

Rajinikanth was replying to a question by reporters about barbs by actor-politician Kamal Haasan that he was not speaking up on political issues. The actor, who has announced that he has entered politics to fill the vacuum in Tamil Nadu's politics now, arrived in Rishikesh after a short trip to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh and a Shiva cave in Jammu.

He said he has come to the Himalayas on a spiritual journey and it has nothing to do with his starting a political party. "This is not the first time... I have come here many times. Spiritualism is to realise oneself," he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES