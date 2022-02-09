Superstar Rajinikanth To Team Up With Director Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to join hands with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film after the family drama Annaatthe. His next flick will be a feature film and will go on floors this summer, according to reports. There were speculations around Rajinikanth’s next projects and a recent report by Pinkvilla said that he will be seen in Nelson’s directorial.

A source told the entertainment portal that Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up for a film “that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay.” The movie will go on floors by April end/Early May, the source said. The film will be released in theatres on a day between December 2022 to February 2023.

The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures which produced Rajinikanth’s previous movie Annaatthe. Music composer Anirudh Ravinchander has been finalised for music and background score in the movie. He has previously scored music for Rajinikanth starrer films Petta and Darbar.

The makers will soon make an official announcement with a special video. It is expected that they will announce it by this month.

Rajinikanth’s next film with Nelson will be the 169th film of his career. It will mark the first collaboration between the actor and director duo. The film will be shot at multiple locations for a period of five to six months.

Meanwhile, director Nelson is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Recently, the promo of the first single, Arabic Kuthu, from Beast was released. Arabic Kuthu’s lyrical video will be released on February 14, valentine’s day.

Beast, which went on floors in March last year, is in the post-production stage. According to the industry tracker, the film will hit theatres on April 14 and clash with Kannada actor Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2.

