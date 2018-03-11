English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Superstar Rajinikanth Visits Jammu For Spiritual Journey
He will visit Shivkhori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shivkhori cave shrine is devoted to Lord Shiva.
The hand position that the actor-and-would-be politician is known for is often likened to "apana mudra", a yoga finger and palm posture. (File photo)
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Jammu on Sunday on what he called his "spiritual journey in the Himalayas".
"Spiritualism is all about serving the people. I am entering politics to serve the people. My politics will basically be spiritual politics," Rajinikanth told the media.
"I have worked for 43 years in the film industry, but basically I am a spiritual being," he added.
