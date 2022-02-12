Superstar Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169 Announced. Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

The moment for which fans of Superstar Rajinikanth have been waiting has finally arrived. Yes, the legend’s upcoming film, Thalaivar 169 has been officially announced and will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Thalaivar 169, will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Veteran music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for music and background score in the movie.

Nelson Dilipkumar has officially announced on Twitter about Thalaivar 169 and has expressed his gratitude for working with superstar Rajnikanth and Sun pictures. Nelson has also directed the much-anticipated film Beast which will hit the screens in April this year. The film features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Selvaraghavan, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Coming back to Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169 and the announcement video. The clip was shared by makers on YouTube and it has garnered close to 4 million views so far. The video begins with Anirudh and Nelson standing together, followed by Rajinikanth removing his sunglasses. Rajnikanth confirms his arrival with his signature smile.

And, within no time, the hashtag “Thalaivar 169” was trending on Twitter. Fans and people from the industry made a bee-line to share their excitement on Rajinikanth’s upcoming project.

Television host and actress, Dhivyadharshini DD expressed her delight at the announcement of the teaser and thanked Rajnikanth for the upcoming movie.

Enala azhugaiya adakave mudiyalada nelsa… @Nelsondilpkumar THALAIVAR SINGAM MADRI IRUKAAARU DAAAAA. EN THALAIVAAAAAAAAA @rajinikanth sir THANK YOU @sunpictures @anirudhofficial veriiiiii bgm Pongapaaaaa Romba happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKkkDJOHYr— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) February 10, 2022

A user has declared that there is “only one…Super one…Superstar Rajinikanth.”

Another came up with a set of pictures featuring Rajinikanth and has asked his followers to pick one. A tough one, we must say.

“Unexpected one for today…Special one for me,” read one of the comments.

Unexpected One For Today😍Special One For Me🔥#Thalaivar169 @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/4aqGgjdjo8— Indira Theatre A/C Qube CHRISTIE 4K DTS (@TheatreIndira) February 10, 2022

Rajinikanth last appeared in Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara’s blockbuster Annaatthe in 2020. The superstar also stepped out to greet his fans this year on Pongal.

