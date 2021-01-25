Superstar Rajnikanth's 'Annaatthe' to Release on Diwali 2021

Fans of South megastar Rajnikanth, who are eagerly awaiting the release of his film Annaatthe are in for good news as the film has finally got a release date. The big-budget action thriller will arrive in theatres on Diwali this year. An announcement by the makers revealed that the film will release on November 4, 2021.

Sun Pictures, the company producing the film tweeted, "#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali! @rajinikanth @directorsiva

@KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer."

Previously, the film was supposed to release on Pongal 2021. Sun Pictures even made an official announcement with a motion teaser for the film.

Annaatthe was adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as the shooting got stalled owing to the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. After the lockdown was lifted, the team re-started production.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's 168th movie. Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's Annaamalai (1992) co-star Khushboo, Muthu (1995) co-star Meena and Darbar (2020) co-star Nayanthara. Annaatthe also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.