Superstar Vijay and Prabhu Deva to Team up Again for Thalapathy 66

Tamil superstar Vijay and actor-producer Prabhu Deva have teamed up again for the upcoming film Thalapathy 66.

Prabhu Deva and Vijay have had a long association in the film industry. Vijay’s dance moves choreographed by Prabhu Deva have been loved a lot by movie lovers and fans.

According to reports, Tamil superstar Vijay personally requested Prabhu Deva to choreograph the dance moves for his upcoming film Thalapathy 66. Reports also confirm that Prabhu Deva has accepted the request.

According to reports, currently, the Tamil superstar is working on his upcoming movie Beast, directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. After completing the shoot for his ongoing project, Vijay will take a short break and then start working for Thalapathy 66.

Prabhu Deva is working on his upcoming film Pon Manickavel and Bhagheera. The choreographer-actor-director has also signed several other films but the names of the movies are yet to be announced.

Vijay, earlier, has acted under the direction of Prabhu Deva in the films Pokkiri and Villu. Pokkiri was a blockbuster hit. Prabhu Deva had choreographed dance moves for Vijay in both films. Vijay’s dance in Pokkiri and Villu was highly appreciated by the fans.

According to reports, Vijay, at the request of Prabhu Deva, had also made a special appearance in the song “Chinta ta" for the film Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar.

According to a few reports, Vijay is going to make his Telugu debut soon and he has requested Prabhu Deva to choreograph two songs for his film. The filmmakers of the Vijay-starring Telugu film have yet not made any announcement regarding the movie.

Prabhu Deva-choreographed Rowdy Baby song from Maari 2, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, is one of the biggest hits on YouTube and has broken all records.

