Superstar Vijay to Get Rs 100 Crore for Thalapathy 66?

South superstar Vijay, referred to as Thalapathy by his millions of fans, is in discussions these days because of his upcoming movie ‘Beast 2022’. In the movie, he will be seen with two heroines–Aparna Das and Pooja Hegde. According to reports, the actor has charged around Rs 100 crore for this film. There are reports that the actor may charge even more for his upcoming film which will be one of the most expensive films to date. This untitled film is being helmed by director Vamshi Paidipally and will be released in the Tamil and Telugu languages.

The movie has been tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. The shooting is being done on very elaborate and expensive sets. The makers have also said that the movie will be produced by Dil Raju. It has also been learned that close to 50 percent of the film’s budget will be given to Vijay as remuneration.

The cost of the movie is expected to be around Rs 180 crore, out of which Rs 90 crore has been offered to Vijay. Filmmakers are hoping for the movie to be a blockbuster hit. Earlier, Vijay received a payment of Rs 80 crore for Master and his fees have increased after the film became a blockbuster. It seems like there is no stopping Thalapathy!

Thalapathy 66 is already in pre-production and all information regarding it will soon be made official. Vijay has wrapped up the shooting of his film Beast with director Nelson Dilipkumar and reports say that the post-production work is also progressing quite fast.

Therefore, it seems like Vijay will soon be free to concentrate on ‘Thalapathy’. The movie is said to be a family drama that features many well-known actors in the lead and prominent roles. More information about the movie will be available soon, including the date of release.

