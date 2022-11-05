Superstar Yash To Join Politics? KGF Star Opens Up About His Political Plan

Kannada superstar Yash opened up about his plans of joining politics. The actor, best known for his role in KGF and KGF 2, confessed that he has no plans of pursuing a political career. Yash, also known as Rocky Bhai, said that politics is a thankless job and he has no aspirations to join the field.

“Firstly, I want to change a lot in myself and in my industry. Within my limitations, I will try to change things in society. We have been doing many things to change a few people’s lives. Politics is a thankless job and not something I would be interested in,” he said, speaking during the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022.

The actor also shared an update about his highly-anticipated film KGF 3 at the event. The actor hinted that KGF 3 might not be his immediate project. “We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For 6-7 years, I have been doing KGF. So, let’s see. If everything falls in place, we will do KGF 3 later,” he said. The actor assured fans that he will be announcing his next film soon.

Yash landed in Mumbai amid rumours that he is in talks with Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra 2. Rumours did the rounds that KGF actor Yash was approached to play Dev in Brahmastra Part II: Dev. Even though the rumours were denied by Karan Johar in an interview, a recent report in Bollywood Hungama claims that Yash net Ayan and Karan twice for Brahmastra 2 discussions. But unfortunately, things did not materialise.

He felt the film won’t be an ideal follow-up to KGF 2. It’s a plain and simple reason, and certainly, the only one to turn down the offer. He wanted to do something bigger, rather than entering someone else’s franchise by being a father,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

