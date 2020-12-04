'Superstore' To Conclude On NBC With Season 6

Los Angeles: Popular comedy series “Superstore” will end its run on NBC with its season six, the network has announced. The network is ending the show after the season’s run, taking the total number of episodes of the single-camera comedy to 113. The sixth season started airing on NBC from October, reported Variety.

The news comes on the heels of original series star and executive producer America Ferrera’s departure in November. “Superstore”, set in the fictional big-box store Cloud 9, stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

The show was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Spitzer Holding Company and the District.