English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Superwoman Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh Greeting Each Other Will You in Splits, Watch Video
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh for a comical video, showing what happens when two Punjabis meet each other.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh for a comical video, showing what happens when two Punjabis meet each other.
Loading...
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh for a comical video, showing what happens when two Punjabis meet each other.
Lilly, popularly known as Superwoman, on Friday, took to Instagram to share the video with her followers.
"When you meet someone from the motherland... This is definitely how Punjabis greet each other, complete with a five-minute long hand holding session and family tree check-in. To be honest, Diljit and I aren't even acting... someone was just rolling when we met up," she wrote.
In the video, Lilly can be seen formally shaking hands with the foreigners, but when she sees Diljit, she gets carried away and starts talking to him in Punjabi.
From asking about each others' health to relatives, Diljit and Lilly engage in a funny Punjabi conversation.
The video clip has generated a lot of love from social media users, including memebers of the Indian film and television industry.
After watching the collaboration, actress Zareen Khan commented: "I love Punjabis."
Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul wrote: "So True."
The "Do you know" hitmaker also shared the video, captioning "Toronto Di Lilly Te DosanjhanWala... When Two Punjabis meet."
Lilly was in India for the YouTube FanFest held here recently.
Lilly, popularly known as Superwoman, on Friday, took to Instagram to share the video with her followers.
"When you meet someone from the motherland... This is definitely how Punjabis greet each other, complete with a five-minute long hand holding session and family tree check-in. To be honest, Diljit and I aren't even acting... someone was just rolling when we met up," she wrote.
In the video, Lilly can be seen formally shaking hands with the foreigners, but when she sees Diljit, she gets carried away and starts talking to him in Punjabi.
From asking about each others' health to relatives, Diljit and Lilly engage in a funny Punjabi conversation.
The video clip has generated a lot of love from social media users, including memebers of the Indian film and television industry.
After watching the collaboration, actress Zareen Khan commented: "I love Punjabis."
Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul wrote: "So True."
The "Do you know" hitmaker also shared the video, captioning "Toronto Di Lilly Te DosanjhanWala... When Two Punjabis meet."
Lilly was in India for the YouTube FanFest held here recently.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mummy Returns? Thousands-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus to be Opened on Live TV
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; Watch His Empowering Speech
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
- IPL 2019 | By Far the Worst Home Pitch So Far: Ponting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results