Superwoman Lilly Singh Shares Unseen Pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra From Their Haldi Ceremony
Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has shared some private pictures from Nickyanka's Jodhpur wedding, where she can be seen applying turmeric all over the singer-actor's body.
Image courtesy: Lilly Singh/ Instagram
Lilly Singh, the popular YouTuber, had, recently, taken it upon herself to turn Nick Jonas into a Simpson. And by her own confession, Priyanka Chopra was a consenting party to it. Known for her quirky sense of humour, Lilly aka Superwoman uploaded some pictures from Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ Haldi ceremony. In the photos, she can be seen turning Nick into the beloved animated character, by applying yellow turmeric all over the singer-actor’s body.
Lilly captioned the post as, "How to turn a Jonas brother into a Simpson. 😂 If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it right! My sis @priyankachopra told me no mercy during the haldi (turmeric) ceremony on @nickjonas. Ya girl had to deliver." (sic)
Lilly had collaborated with Priyanka on a YouTube video 6 years ago and both have become good friends ever since. Earlier this year, she had released another photograph from Nickyanka’s wedding in Jodhpur. In the pic, she could be seen hugging Priyanka in a warm embrace.
When Priyanka had released her first international music single Exotic, back in 2013, Lilly had made a parody version of the song. Then, the two artists had collaborated for the latter’s How To Be A Good Wing Woman video in 2017. The video went onto garner close to 10 million views on the popular streaming platform. Most recently, both appeared in a commercial together.
For those who are still not over Nickyanka’s wedding may expect to see some more private moments from the couple's wedding, courtesy Superwoman.
