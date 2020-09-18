Support Keeps Pouring in for Urmila Matondkar After Kangana Ranaut's 'Soft Porn Star' Jibe

Support kept coming in for Urmila Matondkar from film as well as political circles all through Thursday, after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had a series of hits with Urmila, tweeted: "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that Urmila Matondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc."

"More like @UrmilaMatondkar please. Calm, collected, poised and gracious. She’s a reminder of how we all used to speak. Even when we disagreed. May be we can go back to that someday when all the noise goes down. Amen to that (sic)," wrote actress Shruti Seth.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant took to Twitter to "condemn reprehensible remarks" by Kangana.

"BJP has been revengeful to Maharashtra since they lost power. We demand apology to Maharashtra by BJP whose support has emboldened Kangana to go to extent of using such detestable words for Urmilaji. Urmila ji has given us award winning masterpieces. We are proud of Urmila ji who truly represents culture of Maharashtra. A woman from a Marathi middle-class background and a complete outsider in film industry, Urmila ji became a successful star solely by her talent and hard work," Sawant wrote.

Sawant continued: "BJP called Kangana Jhansi ki Rani, gave her Y category security, facilitated meeting with governor and extended full support even though she kept abusing Mumbai, insulted 13 crore Maharashtrians, 106 matyrs on the BJP'S script. She boasts of BJP support and a guarantee of BJP tkt.

"BJP, in its hatred for Maharashtra, has even gone to extent of ridiculing Marathi artists on their standard of living. In last six years BJP was striving to undermine the importance of Maharashtra. Now there appears to be a concerted ploy to shift Bollywood from Mumbai," he added.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had posted: "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar."

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had also extended support to Urmila, tweeting: "Urmila Matondkar, you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all, co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!"

Actress Swara Bhasker had tweeted: "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi, among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former's motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.