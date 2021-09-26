Support Pours in for Shehnaaz Gill as Honsla Rakh Poster is Revealed After Sidharth Shukla's Death

On Saturday evening, the first poster of upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa was launched. Earlier it was revealed by the makers that they had to postpone a promotional song shoot for the upcoming film from September 15 to a later date as Shehnaaz was coping with his co-star Sidharth Shukla‘s demise. The producers later confirmed that Shehnaaz will be joining the team for the shoot at an opportune time.

Now, as the first poster of the upcoming movie was launched, netizens poured in support for Shehnaaz. The actress however refrained for sharing the official film poster on her social media, seemingly mourning the death of Sidharth. Diljit shared the intriguing film poster on his social media and revealed that the first trailer will be out on Monday 1pm.In the poster, Diljit stands in the middle of Sonam and Shehnaaz’s characters holding a baby-like thing wrapped in a comforter. Shehnaaz and Sonam look on holding baby items. The makers confirmed the release date of Honsla Rakh as October 15.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Honsla Rakh movie poster.

She's the wife of the Writer. If she can understand Shehnaaz's pain & loss she's dealing with, we are her family..aren't we?! So let's promote the project without dictating terms to her team! Poster pe Shehnaaz Gill naam he kaafi hai #ShehnaazGill HONSLA RAKH POSTER OUT pic.twitter.com/ypuBg1nuui — @Mar ✨✨ (@Mar_8321) September 25, 2021

Must say shehnaaz is looking really cute in that poster ♥️HONSLA RAKH POSTER #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/NNhfRhsxyO — SALMANIC'S RADHE (@NamdevK67439345) September 25, 2021

Kitni cute lgri hai hamari Sana ❤️☞ Releasing world wide ☞Trailer on monday ☞ Movie in theatres 15th OctoberBurrraaaaaahhh #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/F5eCe4uxSv— | |ˢˢˢ (@CallMeTheDeviI) September 25, 2021

The movie at the time of announcement had fixed Dussehra as release date and despite second Covid wave, has stuck to it. Diljit has also turned producer with this movie. Diljit and Sonam have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.

Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Large portions of Honsla Rakh have been shot in Canada.

