English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Hearing on Section 377: Justice to Indian LGBT Long Overdue, Says Celina Jaitly
The actress' tweet came a day after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out expanding the scope of the challenge to validity of the Indian Penal Code's Section 377.
Image: Instagram/ Celina Jaitly
Actress Celina Jaitly says justice to the Indian LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community is long overdue, and that the law must put an end to the legal platform that segregates the community from others.
Celina, an LGBT activist, on Wednesday tweeted: "Justice to Indian LGBT long overdue. Human rights of every individual are above all other rights, the law must put an end to the legal platform that segregates the rights of Indian LGBT from other Indians in the world's largest democracy."
The actress' tweet came a day after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out expanding the scope of the challenge to validity of the Indian Penal Code's Section 377.
A UN equality champion who promotes its Free and Equal campaign, she said the Section 377 "must go".
Dating back to 1860, it criminalises sexual acts "against the order of the nature". The section was partly struck down by the Delhi High Court in July 2009 to decriminalise sex between consenting adults of the same gender. But in 2013, the judgement was overturned by the Supreme Court, which held that amending or repealing Section 377 was the job of Parliament, not the judiciary.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Celina had said: "Whether India accepts it or not, the fact of the matter is that there are millions of LGBT individuals in our country and they deserve the same set of rights and protection by law as every other citizen."
"An LGBT person has multiple struggles in all aspects of life, specifically women who in any case have to face many battles in our society," she added.
Also Watch
Celina, an LGBT activist, on Wednesday tweeted: "Justice to Indian LGBT long overdue. Human rights of every individual are above all other rights, the law must put an end to the legal platform that segregates the rights of Indian LGBT from other Indians in the world's largest democracy."
Justice to #Indian #lgbt long overdue, human rights of every individual are above all other rights, the law “must” put an end to the legal platform that segregates the rights of Indian #lgbt from other #Indians in the worlds largest #democracy. #377mustgo https://t.co/W2D6Lzmh1E— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 11, 2018
Section 377 Day 2 Hearing Supreme Court:— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 11, 2018
Justice to #Indian #lgbt long overdue, human rights of every individual are above all other rights, the law “must” put an end to the legal… https://t.co/RAvyUjXSY5
The actress' tweet came a day after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out expanding the scope of the challenge to validity of the Indian Penal Code's Section 377.
A UN equality champion who promotes its Free and Equal campaign, she said the Section 377 "must go".
Dating back to 1860, it criminalises sexual acts "against the order of the nature". The section was partly struck down by the Delhi High Court in July 2009 to decriminalise sex between consenting adults of the same gender. But in 2013, the judgement was overturned by the Supreme Court, which held that amending or repealing Section 377 was the job of Parliament, not the judiciary.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Celina had said: "Whether India accepts it or not, the fact of the matter is that there are millions of LGBT individuals in our country and they deserve the same set of rights and protection by law as every other citizen."
"An LGBT person has multiple struggles in all aspects of life, specifically women who in any case have to face many battles in our society," she added.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Sings Ranbir Kapoor's Song, Internet Promptly Breaks; Watch
- Renault Kwid Hatchback Awarded Zero Star Safety Rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test [Video]
- Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
- Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Recalled in India Due to Faulty Fuel Part
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors