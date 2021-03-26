Supreme Court Refuses to Quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by Priyanka Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for quashing the FIR lodged against her at the instance of Rhea Chakraborty. Priyanka faces the charge of fabricating a prescription to help the actor access banned anxiety medicines.

The apex court on Friday rejected Priyanka Singh’s request to scrap the Mumbai Police FIR against her for allegedly faking a prescription. “We are overwhelmed by the order of the Honble Supreme Court. Justice Prevails in India. We bow down to the Judicial System in our Country. Truth Alone Triumphs. Satya Mev Jayate," said Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Supreme Court rejects the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister challenging FIR against her by actor Rhea Chakraborty— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Last month, the Bombay High Court had decided to continue probe on the complaint filed against Priyanka Singh. The court, however, had quashed the complaint registered by Mumbai Police against Sushant’s other sister Meetu Singh. Both cases were based on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint.

The court said that the FIR will survive as regards Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Delhi, on whose prescription the medicines were allegedly procured for Sushant by Priyanka Singh.

The sisters were accused of forgery and violation of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act based on complaints by Rhea, who dated Sushant and is being investigated by multiple agencies after his family accused her of having a role in his death last June.